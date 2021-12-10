Penn State women's basketball led by strong defensive performance over Rutgers

In a low-scoring duel, it was the Penn State defense that prevailed in a 52-48 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The 48 points Rutgers scored is the lowest point total given up by the Lady Lions this season as the unit was able to pick up the slack when the offense failed to produce.

The game remained close, as both teams struggled to score and therefore neither team led by more than seven points with that lead coming toward the end of the third quarter.

Looking deeper into the numbers, the Scarlet Knights turned the ball over 22 times and only made two 3-pointers during the game.

Coach Carolyn Kieger was impressed with how her team battled despite a poor night offensively.

“Obviously our offense wasn't there but our defense was and as we continue to Big Ten play we're gonna have to find unique and different ways to win every night so a lot of credit to our team,” Kieger said.

Of the nine steals the Lady Lions were able to come away with, junior forward Anna Camden led the way with three on the night as Penn State decided to move toward a smaller lineup for Thursday’s game.

Another factor to the strong defensive play from the win was the ability from players coming off the bench to keep their foot on the gas.

The Penn State depth was on full display with all nine players who stepped on the court receiving double digit minutes.

Junior guard Shay Hagans was one of those players, and the defensive-minded guard picked up a steal of her own.

Hagans mentioned something Kieger told her and the rest of the team is what is shown through strong defensive play.

“Coach talks about heart, that's where defense is. It’s heart,” Hagans said. “I think we all had a lot of heart on defense, our ‘O’ wasn’t there today, but toughness and heart today.”

The last time the Lady Lions allowed less than 48 points in a game was back in November 2020 during Penn State’s season-opening 84-45 win against Coppin State.

Even in that game, though, the Penn State defense forced 17 turnovers as opposed to the 22 collected on Thursday.

Compared to last season, the Lady Lions have taken a step in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball.

During the first nine games of the season, the Penn State defense has forced an average of 19.9 turnovers per game, which is a huge difference compared to the 14.7 turnovers per game from the 2020-21 season.

This win, though, does provide a big momentum booster as it was not only the teams best game defensively but also the win of the season thus far for the blue and white.

Kieger knows that not only picking up the close win but doing so with a strong defensive effort is a great sign not only moving forward, but is a great sign that shows how far this program has come since her arrival to Penn State back in 2019.

“How about our defense getting us the win, right? We haven't been able to say that a lot in the last two years, so that's big,” Kieger said. “You know, we got to fix our offensive woes right now and our assist-to-turnover ratio, but I'm really pleased with the defensive effort. So to close that fourth quarter the way that we did the last five minutes I thought was really tough.”

