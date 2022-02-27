Penn State learned its first-round opponent after this year's Big Ten Tournament backet was announced Sunday.

The Lady Lions will be the No. 12 seed in the tournament, and they are set to face No. 13-seeded Rutgers.

🔜 The 2022 #B1GWBBall Tournament—Here’s the bracket! https://t.co/ZrSd7BFvn6Drop with a GIF to let us know how excited you are for this week👇 pic.twitter.com/XBBBouOMeA — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2022

The game will be played on Wednesday with the winner taking on the Indiana the next day.

All tournament matchups will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana.

