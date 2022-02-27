Womens Basketball PSU vs Rutgers MAKENNA MARISA 4

Gaurd Makenna Marisa (20) looks for a teammate to pass to during the Penn State women's basketball game against Rutgers University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Lady Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 52-48.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State learned its first-round opponent after this year's Big Ten Tournament backet was announced Sunday.

The Lady Lions will be the No. 12 seed in the tournament, and they are set to face No. 13-seeded Rutgers.

The game will be played on Wednesday with the winner taking on the Indiana the next day.

All tournament matchups will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana.

