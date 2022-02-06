On Sunday, the focus was bigger than basketball.

Penn State hosted its annual Play4Kay game in a tilt with the Northwestern Wildcats.

The blue and white played its first Pink Zone game in 2007 and the event has continued to evolve ever since.

The game featured many special events, which included a ceremony during halftime to honor the survivors of breast cancer.

To go along with the events, the Bryce Jordan Center was filled with pink.

Due to the coronavirus, the event was virtual last season despite Penn State still having the annual game in a win against Michigan State.

Last time the event was in-person, Penn State welcomed Illinois to the Bryce Jordan Center in February 2019 during a game that ended in a four-point loss for the Lady Lions.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger mentioned how difficult it’s been to keep the event going with the coronavirus but she hopes to build it back up to what it’s been for future seasons.

“I know it's been hard these last two years with what's been going on COVID-wise but it's our mission at the Pink Zone to do as much as we can to pay it forward,” Kieger said. “We’re gonna keep growing this game back up where we have, hopefully [8,000] to 10,000 fans in the stands and bring it back [to] 700 survivors again when everybody feels safe and healthy to get kind of back out.”

The Play4Kay event honors former NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, and all the proceeds from the event go to those who have survived or still battle breast cancer.

An emotional Kieger mentioned she knew Yow, making the whole event a special one for her.

“I got to coach against coach Yow, I knew her personally and it started back then to be a part of something really special for the Play4Kay game,” Kieger said. “Here at Penn State they have always had the Pink zone support and done it the right way and been the staple in the nation for what a Play4Kay game looks like and a Pink Zone game looks like so we're going to continue to build on it.”

While Kieger held a heavy heart during the game, the Penn State players had similar emotions as well.

This was the third Play4Kay game that junior guard Makenna Marisa has been a part of.

For her, the game gives her some extra motivation taking a look at the all-pink crowd.

“This game always makes me pretty emotional,” Marisa said. “Just to see all the survivors and everyone in the stands it always gives me a little bit more motivation and energy. It's really special for our whole team to be a part of so it's one of my favorite games every year.”

Along with the halftime ceremony, Penn State opened its gates at 11:30 a.m. so pre-registered survivors could walk the pink carpet with friends and family.

There were also many videos being played before the game featuring past players who shared their thoughts on what the game meant to them.

An emotional Marisa touched on all the memories she’s gained over the years but in the end, it all circles back to the sport that helped her make those memories a reality.

“Basketball has brought me so much and looking back at it after I graduate there’s going to be so many cool memories for me to remember and people I met, places I've been, lessons I've learned and just me growing,” Marisa said. “Throughout my life playing basketball, it's made me into the person I am today. It’s brought a lot and I reflect on it all the time, it's done a lot for me.”

