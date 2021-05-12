Penn State women’s basketball recently filled a void at the assistant coach position.

Sarah Jenkins will officially join coach Carolyn Kieger’s staff after spending the last four seasons at the University of Delaware.

The Georgetown alumna served as the recruiting coordinator and associate head coach for the Blue Hens during the 2020-21 season.

Jenkins has seven years of Division I coaching experience and helped guide Delaware to a Colonial Athletic Association championship last season.

In addition to Delaware, Jenkins spent time coaching at her alma mater and multiple high school programs.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State softball splits doubleheader against Michigan State Penn State’s series with the Michigan State Spartans was originally scheduled for April 16 t…