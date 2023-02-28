Lady Lions Dribble 3

Guard Makenna Marisa (20) dribbles the ball during the Penn State women's basketball game against Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Virginia defeated Penn State 89-68.

 Joshua Prantl

After yet another high-volume season, the Big Ten has announced that guard Makenna Marisa has earned first-team Big Ten honors, as voted by the media.

Marisa was also voted to the Big Ten second team by the coaches.

The senior guard averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

This is Marisa’s second year in a row being named first team all-conference, as last season she averaged 22 points along with four rebounds and four assists.

On a team that is currently under .500, Marisa has been the bright spot for her team with her successful season.

