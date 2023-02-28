After yet another high-volume season, the Big Ten has announced that guard Makenna Marisa has earned first-team Big Ten honors, as voted by the media.

Marisa was also voted to the Big Ten second team by the coaches.

The senior guard averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GWBBall First Team All-Conference honorees! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wU6FRnZXiB — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2023

This is Marisa’s second year in a row being named first team all-conference, as last season she averaged 22 points along with four rebounds and four assists.

On a team that is currently under .500, Marisa has been the bright spot for her team with her successful season.

