Penn State will be losing one of its top sharpshooters for next season.

Guard Maddie Burke announced on Instagram that she will be transferring to Villanova.

Burke had a great start to her blue and white career as she was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year during her freshman season, but she followed that up by averaging just 2.8 points this past season.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native will get the chance to stay instate and join a Wildcat team which finished 24-9 last season, making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

