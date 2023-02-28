Basketball v Norfolk State, Leilani Kapinus

Penn State Basketball Guard Leilani Kapinus (5) during the game against Norfolk State University at Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

Redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus has officially claimed Big Ten All Defensive Team honors as selected by all Big Ten coaches.

Kapinus has been a pest around the ball all season, torturing her opponents night in and night out. Kapinus has recorded 89 steals on the season with a season-high nine steals against Youngstown State.

She also has 29 blocks on the season and has locked down some of the best Big Ten players throughout the season.

