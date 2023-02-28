Redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus has officially claimed Big Ten All Defensive Team honors as selected by all Big Ten coaches.

A BIG shoutout to the #B1GWBBall All-Defensive Team honorees! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ERBNnlHoNI — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2023

Kapinus has been a pest around the ball all season, torturing her opponents night in and night out. Kapinus has recorded 89 steals on the season with a season-high nine steals against Youngstown State.

She also has 29 blocks on the season and has locked down some of the best Big Ten players throughout the season.

