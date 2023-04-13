Following her sophomore season, Ivane Tensaie is heading to Wichita State for a fresh start.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Roseville, Minnesota, averaged 3.9 points in eight games played across the 2022-2023 season.

Tensaie was previously at the North Dakota State School of Science, earning honors such as NJCAA Freshman Player of the Year as well as being selected first-team all-conference and first-team all-region.

After what seemed like a down year, the Concordia Academy graduate looks to grow new roots with the Shockers heading into her junior season.

