Following her sophomore season, Ivane Tensaie is heading to Wichita State for a fresh start.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Roseville, Minnesota, averaged 3.9 points in eight games played across the 2022-2023 season.
The best is still yet to come! Committed💛🖤 #TYG #GoShockers pic.twitter.com/I8isepfaZv— Ivane Tensaie 🇪🇹 (@ivanetensaie) March 27, 2023
Tensaie was previously at the North Dakota State School of Science, earning honors such as NJCAA Freshman Player of the Year as well as being selected first-team all-conference and first-team all-region.
After what seemed like a down year, the Concordia Academy graduate looks to grow new roots with the Shockers heading into her junior season.
