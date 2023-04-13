Penn State Women's BB vs Bryant - Tensaie

Penn State guard Ivane Tensaie (0) scores in the game against Bryant at Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions won 95-33.

 Sienna Pinney

Following her sophomore season, Ivane Tensaie is heading to Wichita State for a fresh start.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Roseville, Minnesota, averaged 3.9 points in eight games played across the 2022-2023 season.

Tensaie was previously at the North Dakota State School of Science, earning honors such as NJCAA Freshman Player of the Year as well as being selected first-team all-conference and first-team all-region.

After what seemed like a down year, the Concordia Academy graduate looks to grow new roots with the Shockers heading into her junior season.

