Penn State women's basketball gets torched from behind the arc, stumbles to Iowa State

Penn State couldn't keep up with Iowa State’s barrage of 3-pointers Saturday night in Florida.

The Lady Lions lost to Iowa State in the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase by a final score of 93-59.

Iowa State took the lead early during the match by making multiple 3-pointers in a row.

The Cyclones continued their winning ways during their contest against Penn State, as Iowa State has yet to lose a game this season.

The blue and white were down by 17 points by halftime, despite being able to tally up multiple rebounds, as it hauled in 14 before the halftime break.

Junior forward Anna Camden took action and scored the first five points for Penn State off a jump shot and a 3-pointer.

Camden dominated the Lady Lions’ offense in the beginning, until other players stepped up. Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus and sophomore forward Ali Brigham helped the blue and white get its score up.

However, it was not enough as Penn State was racking up more points, so was Iowa State.

Here are three takeaways from the Lady Lions’ loss at the hands of Iowa State.

Defense struggles

The first quarter did not play out the way the blue and white intended.

Iowa State took the lead and ended the first quarter up by 14 points. The Cyclones continued to score and keep the lead during the second quarter.

The Cyclones put up 45 points in the first half alone, with 30 of those coming off 3-pointers.

Come the end of the contest, Iowa State had blown the game wide open, totaling 93 points and beating Penn State by 34.

3-pointers make a difference

Saturday’s affair was a competitive game, although the score did not exactly reflect that.

A big reason for Iowa State’s victory was due to the sheer amount of 3-pointers it made.

At halftime, the Cyclones made 67 percent of their 3-pointers, meanwhile the Lady Lions only made 43 percent.

The blue and white was able to score the majority of its points with 2-pointers and layups.

These 3-pointers made the difference between winning and losing for Penn State, as Iowa State hit 45 percent of its 3-pointers by the end of the match.

Penn State went seven minutes without scoring any points during the third quarter, and the Lady Lions tried to score a few 3-pointers but ended up missing the majority of them.

Kapinus lone bright spot

Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus left her mark during Saturday’s match against Iowa State.

By halftime she racked five points and two rebounds.

Despite the Cyclones being in the lead for the entire game, Kapinus never lost energy and kept fighting to catch up.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa has been a key player in past games for the Lady Lions, but she failed to record a point in the first half of play.

Kapinus made both of the free throws during the third quarter and assisted a 3-pointer made by sophomore guard Maddie Burke in the fourth quarter.

By the end of the match, Kapinus totaled nine points, one assist and five rebounds.

