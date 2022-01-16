Penn State beat a few individual records during Sunday’s contest while dominating the court against Illinois.

The Lady Lions beat Illinois 90-72 and had a fast start to the game after junior guard Shay Hagans scored the first points of the match.

Hagans had her best performance of the season and recorded a new season-best of 17 points scored in a game — it was previously 15 points.

Not only did Hagans set a season high, so did sophomore guard Maddie Burke who contributed 12 points against Illinois.

“I thought that was one of the best first halves of basketball we’ve played in a really long time,” coach Carolyn Kieger said.

Penn State took the lead early on and maintained it throughout the match, working as a team and making the most of its opportunities.

The Lady Lions totaled 19 assists by the end of the game.

Kieger explained how her squad’s performance was balanced by everyone.

“I thought the team did a great job sharing the ball today,” Kieger said. “I thought that was a really unselfish performance.”

Hagans and junior guard Makenna Marisa scored the most points during the game – Marisa with 25 – but Kieger pointed out a few other notable athletes.

Kieger noted Burke's performance, and Burke mentioned how her teammate’s faith in her has helped.

“All my teammates have been given confidence and I’m just happy to hit shots for them,” Burke said.

Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus played a large role in Sunday’s victory thanks to her 14 points and how balanced she played.

Graduate student guard Kelly Jekot has bounced back since her injury last season, and also had a solid contest against the Fighting Illini.

“I thought Kelly played one of her best games coming back yet and it was probably the strongest she looked,” Kieger said.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger finds positives in defense after Michigan loss It was the first time in over a month that Penn State had competed on its home court at the …

There was a change of pace going into the second half of the game, as Illinois played more aggressive and fierce.

Players took a few tumbles on the court and Illinois forced more turnovers and turned it into more offense as opposed to the first 20 minutes of action.

Marisa explained how the blue and white had to make some defensive adjustments during the second half.

“They were knocking some of those 3’s down and they definitely started to hit some more shots,” Marisa said.

Burke agreed and said the Lady Lions needed to adjust the way they played in order to keep the lead.

Penn State has been working on its defense during practice and has been focusing on getting more steals to then create more opportunities, according to Marisa.

“I think that has been a huge difference for us and we’re going to continue to work on that in practice,” Marisa said.

Something else the Lady Lions have been working on, according to Keiger, was getting a better, and faster, start to games.

They have also been working on closing their traps, Kieger said.

“I think since our last game against Michigan, we’ve been focusing on starting better than we obviously have the last two conference games,” Kieger said.

Penn State didn’t let the loss to the Wolverines hold it back, though, as the blue and white bounced back to emphatically top Illinois.

For Kieger, the key to beating the Fighting Illini was maturity and confidence.

Penn State kept its composure during the game, even when things began to get aggressive in the second half.

The Lady Lions stayed confident and “weathered the storm.”

“Obviously the players love to play confidently and when they’re feeding off each other’s energy and getting a steal it’s a fun way to play,” Kieger said. “They were very exciting.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball erupts offensively in rout of Illinois Penn State bounced back from two straight losses in dominant fashion against Illinois on Sunday.