Penn State women's basketball game with Towson canceled due to coronavirus within Tigers' program

Penn State’s schedule will look a little different next week as its non-conference matchup against Towson on Wednesday has been canceled due to coronavirus within the Tigers' program.

Our home game vs. Towson on Wednesday, December 22 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Towson program.More here:https://t.co/PParyAJUNv — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 17, 2021

The matchup between the two teams will not be rescheduled and the Lady Lions are looking for a replacement non-conference home game for next week.

The Lady Lions are currently scheduled to return to the court on Saturday as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on Duquesne.

