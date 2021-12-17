You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women's basketball game with Towson canceled due to coronavirus within Tigers' program

Coach Carolyn Kieger signals to team

Coach Carolyn Kieger signals to her team during the NCAA women’s basketball game against Purdue Boilermakers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Lady Lions lost 91-87.

 Josie Chen

Penn State’s schedule will look a little different next week as its non-conference matchup against Towson on Wednesday has been canceled due to coronavirus within the Tigers' program.

The matchup between the two teams will not be rescheduled and the Lady Lions are looking for a replacement non-conference home game for next week.

The Lady Lions are currently scheduled to return to the court on Saturday as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on Duquesne.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Latest Football Story

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters