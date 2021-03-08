Penn State's breakout freshman Maddie Burke was voted the Sixth Player of the Year in the Big Ten.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native averaged 8.3 points per game this season while also pitching in over three rebounds and an assist per game.

Burke did most of her work from beyond the arc, hitting 52 threes during the regular season.

Her season high of 24 points came against Maryland, where she hit seven shots from deep in one game.

Burke started the season coming off the bench, but recently has started a number of games after strong performances during the middle of the season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE