Forward Anna Camden announced her commitment to Richmond on Tuesday, after four seasons in Happy Valley.

Alexa, play the Spider-Man theme song😈 pic.twitter.com/kauV5MIxgb — Anna Camden (@annnacamden) April 25, 2023

Camden played consistent minutes off the bench in the beginning of the team's most recent season, but her time on the court slowly dwindled once the team entered its Big Ten slate. In total, the 6-foot-3 forward played in 28 games while averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The Spiders finished the 2022-23 season 21-11, making a WNIT appearance in the process.

