Penn State forward Anna Camden (11) looks to grab a rebound during their game against Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions were defeated 82-71.

 Ryan Bowman

One former Penn Stater found a new home. 

Forward Anna Camden announced her commitment to Richmond on Tuesday, after four seasons in Happy Valley.

Camden played consistent minutes off the bench in the beginning of the team's most recent season, but her time on the court slowly dwindled once the team entered its Big Ten slate. In total, the 6-foot-3 forward played in 28 games while averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The Spiders finished the 2022-23 season 21-11, making a WNIT appearance in the process. 

