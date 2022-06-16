Penn State women's basketball guard Leilani Kapinus (5) prepares to shoot basket against Youngstown State

Penn State women's basketball guard Leilani Kapinus (5) prepares to shoot a basket against Youngstown State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Penguins 78-58.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State announced its in-conference home and away opponents for the upcoming season Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will play nine home games against Big Ten competition and travel for nine road games within the conference.

The blue and white will host Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin for only home contests.

The squad will travel to Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Nebraska for only away games.

Penn State will play both at home and on the road against Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers.

