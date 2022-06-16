Penn State announced its in-conference home and away opponents for the upcoming season Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will play nine home games against Big Ten competition and travel for nine road games within the conference.

The upcoming season is not too far away. Here's who we face in @B1Gwbball play ⬇️.🔗: https://t.co/jmrcWlUQdC#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/d2wYhYKKme — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) June 16, 2022

The blue and white will host Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin for only home contests.

The squad will travel to Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Nebraska for only away games.

Penn State will play both at home and on the road against Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers.

