For a team that has struggled on the road all season, Penn State looked to close out its regular season road schedule on a high note against Purdue on Wednesday night.

However, that was not the case, as the Lady Lions were no match for the Boilermakers in a 86-62 loss.

Purdue controlled the game from the jump and never showed any signs of weakness as it held a double-digit lead for all four quarters.

Now winless for the regular season away from the Bryce Jordan Center, the blue and white struggled in nearly every statistical category, including committing 17 turnovers and allowing Purdue to shoot 52% from the field.

One positive for the blue and white was the play of freshman guard Shay Ciezki, whose development over the course of the season is certainly key to the team’s immediate success and future.

Ciezki scored a team-high 18 points with four three-pointers made while also grabbing four rebounds.

Outside of Ciezki, there weren’t many positive statlines in the Lady Lion rotation.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa scored 10 points while redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus scored eight, but also committed five turnovers.

On the other end, coach Carolyn Kieger’s team struggled to stop a dynamic Boilermaker duo.

Fifth-year senior guard Lasha Petree scored 23 points for Purdue, while redshirt senior guard Caitlyn Harper scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench.

Another big contributor for the Boilermakers was senior guard Jenae Terry, nearly securing a quadruple-double with eight points, seven rebounds, eight steals and 10 assists.

The loss continues what has been a particularly rough stretch for the Lady Lions, who have now lost seven of their last eight games, the last three coming by double-digits.

With one game remaining in the 2022-23 regular season, the blue and white sit at 13-15 with a 4-13 record in conference play.

Despite the poor play of late, Kieger’s team has taken massive strides this season.

With the most wins already in her four years at the helm, the Lady Lions have a chance to finish at or above .500 with one regular season game remaining and the Big Ten Tournament looming.

The blue and white will have a chance to close out the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note on Saturday at home against Michigan State

Saturday’s matchup will also be the annual Senior Day, where multiple seniors with the Lady Lion program will be acknowledged.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE