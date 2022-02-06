Penn State stepped up its play during Sunday’s annual Play4Kay game in the Bryce Jordan Center against Northwestern, but it wasn’t enough to end its five-game losing streak.

After a fight, the Lady Lions couldn’t secure the win and lost 78-72 to the Wildcats.

After losing its last game against Penn State, Northwestern came out fast on the court, and they ended with a victory.

The Lady Lions scored the first points of the match and went on a roll after that, keeping up their energy and ending the first quarter in the lead 28-18.

Penn State was able to keep its lead going into halftime by only two points after a very back-and-forth second quarter.

Northwestern gave the Lady Lions a tough time during the third quarter as they were on a roll with scoring 3-pointers.

Both teams fought for the lead all throughout the third quarter and Penn State went into the fourth quarter in the lead by seven points.

The final outcome of this match all came down to how the teams played during the fourth quarter, where Northwestern outscored the Lady Lions.

Here are three takeaways from the Play4Kay match.

Sabel steps up

This is sophomore guard Tova Sabel’s second time starting a game for the blue and white and she came out strong scoring the first points of the match.

Sabel played the majority of the first quarter and was one of the top scorers of the first quarter.

She didn’t score any points during the second quarter, but she was still a key player when it came to defense and moving the ball around the court.

She ended up scoring six points at halftime and nine by the end of the match against Northwestern.

During the third quarter there were only a few seconds left on the shot clock for the blue and hiwte and Sabel was there to score a 3-pointer.

Wildly fast Wildcats

Northwestern played well on defense and were able to quickly move around the court – but they caused a few fouls throughout the game.

During the second quarter, Northwestern was able to score a few 3-pointers which allowed them to catch up to the blue and white.

At halftime, the Wildcats were only behind by two points.

However, this didn’t stop Penn State from winning the match and staying in the lead throughout.

Northwestern got in the lead during the third quarter, which made the blue and white step it up even more.

Magical Marisa

Junior guard Makenna Marisa never fails to work and play hard on the court for Penn State.

She is always one of the leading scorers and continued that in Sunday’s match against the Wildcats.

By the end of the game she totaled 25 points, four assists and three rebounds.

When Northwestern got in the lead during the third quarter, Marisa was using her speed and basketball IQ to make more plays on the court.

