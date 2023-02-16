In Penn State’s penultimate home game of the season, it did not get the result it was hoping for facing another ranked opponent.

The Lady Lions looked flat offensively in a 67-55 loss to No. 13 Ohio State, while the Buckeyes shot a solid 45% from the field.

It was an uninspired shooting performance for the blue and white on Thursday, as it shot 31% overall from the field and only making 3 of its 14 3-point attempts

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s team was able to stay competitive and even cut the lead down to single-digits on several occasions.

The third quarter proved to be the downfall for the Lady Lions, where they were outscored 13-5 and scored just one point over the final eight minutes.

Despite taking a hard fall head first onto the court in the first quarter, redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and a block.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa stated how the team feeds off Kapinus’ energy and how she wishes she had rallied around her more after her injury.

“Leilani’s consistent every day with toughness, we know she’s always gonna bring it,” Marisa said. “She’s a dog and I should’ve had her back there.”

Marisa led the blue and white with 22 points, while fellow senior Taniyah Thompson added eight of her own.

On the other side, freshman forward Cotie McMahon proved to be a handful for the Lady Lions, securing a double-double and leading the Buckeyes with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss continued a season-long trend of minimal success for the blue and white against ranked opponents, dropping to 0-6 overall and remaining winless in four tries at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With a number of adjustments made to the rotation and the starting five throughout the season, Kieger and her group have not been able to find a cohesive unit that has had sustained success on the court.

Kieger has stressed that her team needs to continue to learn how to win as it adjusts its mentality.

“As coaches, the moment you know your team is headed in the right direction is when they learn to lead and take over,” Kieger said. “We’re not there yet, this team needs to learn how to get to that point to be successful, they have to.”

Offense has not been the blue and white’s strong suit since the beginning of conference play. After averaging nearly 77 points in its first 10 games, the squad has struggled to put up points consistently against conference foes.

In year four at the helm, Kieger has already set her highest mark for wins in a season with the program this year, and the next step is being able to compete with the higher tier of Big Ten teams.

Despite an 11-5 mark at home, the Lady Lions have struggled at the Bryce Jordan Center against ranked teams, particularly within the Big Ten.

Penn State sits with an even .500 record at 13-13 overall and a 4-11 mark in Big Ten play with three games remaining in the regular season.

As the program continues to improve with each passing year, Kieger knows that the ultimate goal is to get back to postseason play.

“Every year since we’ve been here, we’ve been getting better,” Kieger said. “I came here to win and play in the NCAA Tournament.

At some point, all these progressions of the rebuild are gonna click. In the meantime, we just have to keep grinding."

