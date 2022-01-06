Penn State took the court for the first time since Dec. 18 on Thursday in a conference matchup with No. 10 Maryland.

The team’s rust was apparent early on as the Lady Lions fell to an early deficit from which they could not recover, eventually losing to the Terrapins by a score of 106-78.

Maryland jumped out to a 26-11 lead to finish out the first quarter. The blue and white struggled in the first to knock down shots, going 5-15 from the field and 1-8 from 3-point range, while also committing seven turnovers.

By halftime, the Terrapins had stretched their lead to 25 points.

Maryland dominated across the board in the first half, shooting 50% from the field and 44.4% from deep while holding the Lady Lions to 37.5% from the field and 26.7% from behind the arc.

The Terrapins also doubled up Penn State in points in the paint in the first 20 minutes and held a plus-nine turnover margin.

The Lady Lions battled throughout the third quarter until Maryland went on a 9-0 run to stretch its lead to 30 points just minutes before the conclusion of the quarter.

Maryland continued its strong play throughout the fourth, even reaching its largest lead of the night at one point, a 36-point advantage.

Here are three takeaways from the Lady Lions’ loss to Maryland.

Long layoff plays a factor

It was nearly guaranteed that Penn State was going to be dealing with some rust in its first game back from a lengthy break.

The Lady Lions had two games postponed and one canceled due to coronavirus since their last game in mid December.

The Terrapins, on the other hand, competed in a close overtime contest with Indiana on Sunday, losing 70-63.

While the Lady Lions likely won’t be looking for excuses, it is undeniable a layoff like the one Penn State was dealt would be tough to come back from and immediately perform up to standards, especially against a quality team such as Maryland.

Penn State never leads

Maryland was dominant from start to finish as it held the lead for the entire game.

Penn State’s slow start allowed the Terrapins to gain a significant lead early on, one they would not look back from.

After the first quarter, Maryland essentially cruised to victory. The Terps led for 39 minutes and 24 seconds of the contest, a whopping 98.5% of game time.

Furthermore, they spent the majority of that time with a lead of more than 20 points.

The Terrapin’s defensive pressure and consistent shooting allowed them to keep the Lady Lions down and not allow a comeback.

Offensive and defensive struggles

Penn State struggled offensively for most of the game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

More importantly, the team committed 20 turnovers, just two less than its season high.

The Lady Lions did not only struggle from the field but also struggled to get to the free-throw line for some easy points. The team shot a total of just 10 free throws in the entire game, most of which came late in the fourth.

However, the defensive side of the ball is what really dragged Penn State down against Maryland.

The 106 points allowed by the blue and white were the most this season.

Forty eight of those points came in the paint, as Penn State had a difficult time stopping the Terrapins from getting easy buckets inside.

Maryland also scored 26 points off turnovers, as it took advantage of the Lady Lions' carelessness in taking care of the ball.

