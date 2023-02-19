The road woes continued in Penn State’s second-to-last opportunity to pick up its first road win of the season.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t stop a hot Illinois squad on Sunday, suffering their ninth road loss of the season 85-62 ahead of their final road test of the year against Purdue.

From the opening jump, it was all Illini, cementing their presence in the paint over the blue and white early and often while outpacing them in almost every offensive category.

After starting the game on a 7-0 run, Illinois stayed hot from the field with lights-out shooting from all over the floor behind plenty of second- and third-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

Without junior forward Ali Brigham in the starting lineup to patrol the paint, junior forward Kendall Bostic dominated underneath the basket for the Illini, securing a double-double before halftime with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois was able to find the bottom of the cylinder no matter what defense coach Carolyn Kieger threw at it. Without much success of their own on offense, the Lady Lions struggled to keep pace with the home team, finding themselves down 27-19 after the first quarter.

The second quarter storyline was much the same as the opening frame. Penn State’s offensive attack came out stagnant to start as the Illini outpaced it 21-12 on the scoreboard during the second session.

For the final 4:30 of play before halftime, the blue and white failed to secure a bucket from the field, only scoring from the charity stripe after a handful of Illinois fouls in the final two minutes of play gave it opportunities to score with the clock stopped.

Despite redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus’ nine second-quarter points for the Lady Lions, they trailed 46-31 heading into the break.

Out of halftime, Illinois began to separate itself from the blue and white, outscoring it 25-9 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Bostic continued her reign of terror over Penn State in the third frame, adding six more points to go along with another five boards for the Illini, helping them pick up their 20th win of the season as she finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds.

The Lady Lions found the offensive success that helped them keep the game close early late in the fourth quarter, powering off 22 points in the frame, but it was too little too late for them as they suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

Penn State will have one final opportunity to pick up its first road win of the season when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the Boilermakers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

