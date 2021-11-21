Penn State women's basketball falls in thriller at Clemson, drops early lead

Penn State suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday as the Nittany Lions fell to Clemson on the road.

Despite leading for most of the first half, the blue and white were defeated by the Tigers 67-64 in South Carolina.

Lady Lion junior guard Makenna Marisa continued her hot streak coming off a triple-double performance in the team's previous game.

Marisa tallied 29 points in the game, leading all scorers.

Penn State took a 38-33 lead into halftime, despite holding the Tigers to a 36% field-goal percentage while shooting 50% from the field themselves.

The issue for the Lady Lions in the first 20 minutes was their inability to keep Clemson off the glass, allowing their opponent to keep the game close.

The Tigers logged nine offensive rebounds in the first half, leading to 13 second chance points.

The game remained close throughout the second half, as the teams continued to go back and forth.

After Penn State led for much of the game, Clemson worked its way back into the game and even took the lead nearing the end of the third quarter.

Entering the fourth, the two teams were tied 52-52 and the game was up for grabs.

The Tigers remained ahead throughout the fourth quarter, with the Lady Lions fighting to tie it back up a few different times.

Clemson took a 65-63 lead into the final minute of the game.

Penn State had its chances to win the game in the final minute but did not take advantage.

Marisa continues to shine

Coming off the game of her life, Marisa continued her on-court dominance in the team’s first road win of the season.

Marisa finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

She also led the team in minutes played with 39, and contributed on the defensive end with a steal and some deflections.

Entering this season, questions arose as to who would be the Lady Lions’ leader on the hardwood.

Those questions seem to have been answered early on as Marisa has emerged as the teams go to scorer.

Entering today’s contest, she led the team this season with 23 points per game, 6.3 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game.

Selective but effective shooting

The Lady Lions were not firing from 3-point land excessively. However, when they did they shot the rock with precision.

The team shot a steady 46%, going 6 for 13 from 3-point range.

Penn State’s efficiency from deep could not put them over the top however, despite Clemson’s inaccuracy from behind the arc.

Clemson made one more 3-pointer than the Lady Lions, but it also shot far more. The Tigers went 7 for 26 from behind the arc, translating to 27%.

Naturally, Marisa led the way for the Lady Lions from deep, knocking down three 3-pointers.

Bench struggles

Penn State received virtually no help from its bench players throughout the game.

The Lady Lions scored just 15 bench points, including zero points from reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, sophomore guard Maddie Burke.

The bench, and Burke specifically, have struggled so far in this young season.

Entering the game, Burke was averaging 3 points per game, and the sophomore had not made a single one of her 3-point attempts.

Last season, Burke made 58 3-pointers, leading the team in the 2020-21 season, while hitting her deep efforts at a 35.4% clip.

Burke and the other players off the bench will surely have to come up with more contributions down the stretch of the season as it looks to close out games.

