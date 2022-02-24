Ohio State now has a two-game winning streak after defeating Penn State in blowout fashion.

The Lady Lions put up a fight and had some ups and downs during the match but ended up losing 78-55.

Penn State’s record for the 2021-22 season is now 11-16, and it has just one game left at home against Minnesota.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa scored the first points of the game for the Lady Lions, and soon after, graduate student guard Kelly Jekot put up a 3-pointer.

After Penn State scored the first few points of the contest, the rest of the first quarter was slow. The blue and white went back and forth with Ohio State, trying to score more points.

Penn State was down by five points by the end of the first quarter.

Junior guard Shay Hagans scored the first two points of the second quarter, and Penn State caught back up and took the lead from the Buckeyes.

During the second quarter, Penn State and Ohio State were tied 20-20 for two minutes before the Buckeyes were able to score four points in a row.

The Buckeyes took back the lead by the end of the second quarter, and the score going into halftime was 34-22.

Penn State and Ohio State were going back and forth with possession during the third quarter, and the Buckeyes ended up outscoring the blue and white handedly.

Going into the final quarter of the match, Ohio State had stretched its lead substantially, leading by 15 points.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from Thursday’s game.

Slow start for the blue and white

Ohio State took control on the court during the first half of the match.

Although the Lady Lions scored the first five points of the game, they went over seven minutes without scoring any points during the first quarter.

While Penn State was struggling to score more points during the first quarter, the Buckeyes scored 14 points in a row.

The blue and white was able to pick it back up during the last minute of the first quarter and get its score closer to the Buckeyes.

The Lady Lions picked up their energy during the second quarter and scored more points than they did during the first quarter.

Marisa helps out the Lady Lions

After Marisa scored the first two points against Ohio State, Penn State struggled to score throughout the night.

After not scoring for more than seven minutes in the first quarter, Penn State’s leading scorer, Marisa, finally scored two more points on a layup.

This got the blue and white going, and shortly after, sophomore guard Maddie Burke scored three more points against the Buckeyes.

After Marisa finally found nylon once again, the Lady Lions went on a quick run in the second quarter.

Kapinus stands out

Although Marisa took control of the game for Penn State, she did not work alone.

Redshirt-freshman guard Leilani Kapinus made an impact in tonight's match against the Buckeyes, and by halftime, she scored three points and totaled seven rebounds.

Kapinus also had three assists and two steals for the blue and white at halftime.

Although Penn State was losing during the third quarter, Kapinus was still working hard and scoring points.

By the end of the night, Kapinus had scored 10 points for the blue and white.

