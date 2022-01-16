Penn State bounced back from two straight losses in dominant fashion against Illinois on Sunday.

In a strong offensive effort, the Lady Lions would earn their second conference win of the season as they secured a 90-72 victory over the Fighting Illini.

The Lady Lions opened the game on fire, as junior guard Shay Hagans scored the first six points for the team and fellow junior guard Makenna Marisa tallied six of the last eight points of the quarter.

That first quarter ended with the blue and white holding a 24-14 lead over the Fighting Illini and Marisa led the way in scoring for both sides with 10 points.

Penn State continued to pile it on against the Illini with both Hagans and Marisa moving up to double-digits in points.

The Lady Lions entered the locker rooms with a 49-26 lead over Illinois having made seven of their last eight shots.

Both offenses kept firing in the third quarter as Illinois scored more points in the quarter than in the first half but it still wasn’t enough to gain traction on the Lady Lions.

Penn State took a 78-53 lead into the final period as Leilani Kapinus joined Marisa and Hagans in double-digit points.

The Lady Lions cruised in the fourth quarter on the way to a 90-72 victory.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Camden not in starting five

For just the third time all season, junior forward Anna Camden was not included in the Penn State starting five on Sunday.

This was Camden’s first game off the bench since Dec. 2 in a loss against Boston College.

Entering Sunday’s game, Camden had scored just 11 points in the Lady Lions last two games and had eight points in the win against Illinois.

Back in the win column

With the last month being filled with some tough losses and coronavirus pauses, it’s been a while since the Lady Lions last victory.

Sunday’s win is the first win for Penn State since Dec. 18 when the Lady Lions went on the road and beat Duquesne 68-60.

This is also the Lady Lions first conference win since Dec. 8 when Penn State beat Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kapinus continues hot streak

Since returning from the team’s coronavirus pause, the redshirt freshman guard has put up some stellar offensive performances during Penn State’s last three games.

Kapinus has scored in double figures in all three contests after just having two of those games before the break.

After putting up 12 and 17 points in Penn State’s previous two games, Kapinus had another strong day with 14 points during the win on Sunday.

