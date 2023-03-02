Coming off of a momentous win against No. 12 Minnesota, Penn State found itself in a complete dogfight against No. 5 Michigan.

The Lady Lions nearly pulled off the upset, but ultimately fell 63-61 in Minneapolis.

The Lady Lions started off the first quarter matching every blow the Wolverines gave its way.

Forcing constant turnover after turnover, the blue and white found itself tied with the maize and blue with 6:15 left in the quarter off of graduate student Alexa Williamson’s fast-break layup.

Senior forward Chanaya Pinto once again was the driving force in the first quarter, scoring five first-quarter points while giving the Lady Lions second-chance opportunities and a plethora of defensive plays.

The blue and white held the Wolverines scoreless for the last 2:44 of the quarter. After senior guard Makenna Marisa drove a layup to make it 14-12 with 2:28 left in the quarter, the Lady Lions played some of their best defense of the season.

As the final seconds were ticking at the end of the quarter, Penn State used its suffocating full-court press to force Michigan’s sixth first-quarter turnover off a half-court trap to lead to a Marisa buzzer-beating layup to tie it at 14 heading into the second quarter.

With hopes of continuing their strong play as the game went on, the Lady Lions started off the right way thanks to a long three-pointer from senior forward Anna Camden to give the blue and white the 17-16 lead at the 8:36 mark, its first lead since the opening seconds of the match.

The second quarter went on and Penn State controlled the tempo of the game constantly, forcing Michigan into constant uncomfortable sets in the half-court on its offensive end.

As redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus beat her defender off of a cut into the paint and knocked down the layup, Penn State found itself up 21-18 with 5:28 left in the quarter.

Penn State and Michigan began trading buckets and leads with each other over the last 3:00 of the quarter. Despite giving up a buzzer-beating mid-range jumper to the Wolverines at the end of the quarter, the Lady Lions only found themselves down 30-29.

The main story of the first half was the physicality of the blue and white. Whether it was the nine first-half turnovers forced or scoring 16 first-half points in the paint, Penn State found the grittiness it was missing at the end of the regular season.

Coming out of halftime, Penn State was hungry to close out the game the way they started it.

Despite Michigan matching its largest lead of the afternoon in the opening seconds of the half, going up 33-29, the blue and white had an aggressive answer. Outscoring the Wolverines 9-4 from that point on, a second-chance 3-pointer by Camden gave the blue and white a 38-37 lead with 6:45 left.

As the defense had been the story for most of the game so far, the Lady Lions had one of their best offensive spans in the first half of the third quarter, scoring 11 points on 4-6 shooting going into the media timeout at the 4:52 mark.

Kapinus completely took control over the second half of the quarter, going for six points over the last 4:36 while making critical defensive plays while outhustling every single player on the court.

The fourth quarter did not open up in Penn State’s favor. After tying the game up at 52 after a Marisa jumper at the 9:10 mark, the Lady Lions immediately gave up a 6-0 Michigan scoring run, forcing the blue and white to call timeout at the 7:30 mark after a Wolverines three-pointer.

The blue and white went scoreless over the next five after the Marisa jumper, despite holding Michigan scoreless over the next four minutes since the blue and white timeout.

The whole fourth quarter was defined simply by missed opportunities on the offensive end for the Lady Lions, not allowing their defense to control their offense combined with being too stagnant.

However, Penn State made a push late in the quarter, as Kapinus converted on a tough layup to cut the Michigan lead to 63-61 with 13.9 left in the quarter.

Forcing a jump ball off the Michigan inbound with 0:11 left in the game, Penn State was given one last opportunity to either tie or win the game. However, the blue and white were unable to convert on a last-second Marisa top of the key jumper and Penn State fell 63-61 in Minneapolis.

