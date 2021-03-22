Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Nyam Thorton
Penn State's roster has grown by one. 

Sophomore guard Alli Campbell announced her commitment to play for the Nittany Lions via social media Monday night.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native spent her freshman season at Notre Dame, where she made six appearances.

A graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School, Campbell won two state championships and scored 3,019 career points.

Campbell ranked 25th overall and seventh at her position in the class of 2020.

