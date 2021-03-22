Penn State's roster has grown by one.

Sophomore guard Alli Campbell announced her commitment to play for the Nittany Lions via social media Monday night.

It’s all good... I just took the long way home! So excited for this new opportunity at Penn State💙🦁 #WeAre #Committed @PennStateWBB pic.twitter.com/AQYQm55p1p — Alli Campbell (@alli_campbell21) March 23, 2021

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native spent her freshman season at Notre Dame, where she made six appearances.

A graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School, Campbell won two state championships and scored 3,019 career points.

Campbell ranked 25th overall and seventh at her position in the class of 2020.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball drops rubber match against Maryland After splitting its first two games against Maryland, Penn State was unable to clinch its fi…