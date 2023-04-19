Penn State Women's Basketball 01/18/23

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State landed another former Drexel player, and this time it was forward Kylie Lavelle.

In her freshman season, Lavelle averaged 11.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game. Her field goal percentage was 45.8.

The Moosic, Pennsylvania, native played in 24 games last season with an average of 21 minutes in those games.

In her only season with the Dragons, Lavelle scored 266 points and was 45-60 on free throws.

The soon-to-be sophomore will look to continue the climb of her numbers with this change of scenery.

