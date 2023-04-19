Penn State landed another former Drexel player, and this time it was forward Kylie Lavelle.

In her freshman season, Lavelle averaged 11.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game. Her field goal percentage was 45.8.

After a long recruiting process, I’ve decided that I am going to spend the next 3 years in Happy Valley playing for @CoachKiegs and the @PennStateWBB team! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/gjkrKuXL0J — Kylie Lavelle (@lavelle_kylie) April 19, 2023

The Moosic, Pennsylvania, native played in 24 games last season with an average of 21 minutes in those games.

In her only season with the Dragons, Lavelle scored 266 points and was 45-60 on free throws.

The soon-to-be sophomore will look to continue the climb of her numbers with this change of scenery.

