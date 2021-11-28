Penn State women's basketball drops finale of Gulf Coast Showcase at hands of Kent State

During the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase for Penn State, not much seemed to go its way against Kent State Sunday.

The Lady Lions kept it close, but ultimately fell 81-74.

Things went bad early in the first quarter as the Golden Flashes jumped out to an early lead with strong defensive play.

The Lady Lions only scored eight total points during the first 10 minutes as they found themselves down 18-8.

Once the second quarter started however, the Lady Lions picked things up offensively as they were able to cut the deficit.

Led by junior guards Makenna Marisa and Shay Hagans, who both had eight points in the first half, the Lady Lions out scored the Golden Flashes 22-14 in the second quarter entering the locker rooms down two.

Once both teams came back from the break it was back-and-forth action for most of the third quarter before the Golden Flashes began to pull away during the final few minutes

A 5-0 run from Kent State that lasted over two minutes helped the Golden Flashes take a 53-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

From there, a competitive final quarter wasn’t enough for the Lady Lions, who fell for the second night in a row.

Here are a few takeaways from Penn State’s loss to Kent State.

Balanced scoring attack

During the game, four different players scored double-digit points in what was a close matchup.

Hagans, this is only her second time this season finishing in double figures and she ended the night with 15 points.

Marisa also led the Penn State offense during the first half and ended up with 23 points during the game.

During the second half, fifth-year senior guard Niya Beverley began to take over, coming off the bench and tallying 14 points on the night.

Junior forward Anna Camden also pitched in 10 points of her own.

Fourth-place finish

The Lady Lions opened up the Gulf Coast Showcase hot with a dominant 80-75 win over St. John’s on Friday but since then have struggled offensively.

That was showcased the next day against No. 13 Iowa State where the Lady Lions couldn’t do much well in a 93-59 drubbing.

That loss led the blue and white to Sunday's game where things were closer than the day before but still ended with the same result.

Small starting five

Unlike the prior two games during the showcase, the Lady Lions made two lineup changes before the tipoff of Sunday’s game.

Hagans and graduate student Kelly Jekot entered the starting five, replacing Camden and Beverley.

Hagans was able to rack up points all night, while Jekot ended the game without cracking the scoreboard.

