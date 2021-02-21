Penn State women’s basketball couldn’t complete a season sweep of Nebraska on Sunday.

Although they competed in the first half, the Lady Lions struggled to find rhythm in the second as they fell to the Cornhuskers 87-72 for their third straight loss.

In a first half that featured eight ties and nine lead changes, both teams found success early on in the game, trading baskets in a high-scoring first quarter.

Penn State took a two-point lead into the second frame, but a 12-2 Nebraska run over the last two and a half minutes gave the Cornhuskers a six-point lead heading into the break.

The teams traded baskets in the early stages of the first quarter, leading to three lead changes. But after neither squad scored more than a foul shot through the final four minutes, Makenna Marisa drained a three in the final seconds of the frame to give Penn State a two-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Nebraska rode a 12-2 run into the break, giving the Cornhuskers a 12-2 lead heading into the second-half.

Despite back-and-forth action to start the third quarter, Nebraska never relinquished its lead as it shot 69.2% from the field and drained all five of its attempted threes in the frame.

The Cornhuskers continued to hold their lead in the final 10 minutes, despite shooting 25% from the field compared to a 50% performance from the field by Penn State.

Maddie Burke continues to expand her role in her first year with Penn State.

The freshman knocked down 20 points on six triples against Nebraska, following a 20 point performance against Iowa three days earlier.

Burke not only provided a spark on offense, but she also held her own on the defensive end.

Playing as one of the three low players in Penn State’s two-three zone on defense, Burke played help defense when needed on Nebraska’s star forward Kate Cain and chipped in three defensive rebounds.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native also played well in transition as she kept her head up to see her teammates running the floor while also making cuts to the basket when she was the first one back on offense.

Burke’s 20 point effort against the Cornhuskers was her third of the season.

Three-point shot popular for both teams

Nebraska and Penn State both possess players that are potent from three-point range.

Two of those players, Maddie Burke and Ashley Scoggin, made three triples apiece in the opening twenty minutes for their respective teams and combined for 10 threes throughout the contest.

Both squads attempted 15 or more triples in the first half.

Penn State made 11 out of its attempted 28 shots from beyond the arc, six of which came off the hands of Burke while Makenna Marisa and Niya Beverly contributed three and two triples respectively.

Nebraska attempted 24 triples and drained 13. Scoggin and Sam Haiby each knocked down four shots from beyond the arc for the Cornhuskers, who shot 54.2% from three-point land throughout the contest.

Penn State continues to relinquish leads

For the second-straight game, Penn State let an early lead evaporate.

In their last game against Iowa, the Lady Lions jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and led by 11 at halftime before the Hawkeyes clawed their way back for the win.

Although its largest lead against Nebraska was by only five points, Penn State matched the Cornhuskers’ efforts in the first half before the latter took over in the final 20 minutes.

The Lady Lions can’t seem to sustain fast starts against quality Big Ten opponents, much of which is due to inexperienced and new players up and down the roster.

But with only three games remaining in its regular season schedule, two of which will be against ranked opponents, time is running out for Penn State to figure out what it needs to do to play four strong quarters of basketball.

