Penn State’s losing streak on the road hit four as it lost in blowout fashion against Rutgers.

After losing by five against the Scarlet Knights on the last day of February, the Lady Lions fell victim to a similar fate on Tuesday night in a 74-56 road loss.

Penn State started off hot in the opening quarter with five three-pointers, giving the blue and white a 21-13 lead. However, a 6-0 run to begin the second quarter allowed Rutgers to outscore the Lady Lions 25-12 and give the home team a 37-33 lead at the break.

After trading baskets in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights went on an 11-0 run thanks to four Lady Lion turnovers over the span of two minutes.

With 3:49 left to play in the quarter, Anna Camden hit a jumper that would kickstart a 10-2 run for the blue and white to close out the third quarter. The Lady Lions cut what was a 15-point deficit down to seven heading into the final frame.

Like the opening minutes of the third quarter, Rutgers went on its second 11-0 run to start the fourth, building its lead up to 18 points with five minutes left to play. Rutgers outscored Penn State 22-11 in the fourth quarter, shooting a scorching 83.3% from the field en route to its eighth straight win of the season.

Penn State’s shooting woes continue

Following Penn State’s 60-55 loss on Sunday to Rutgers, head coach Carolyn Kieger emphasized that the Lady Lions needed to shoot better in order to win close games.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“We’ve really got to fix our offensive mindset and look for ways to share the basketball more,” Kieger said. “It’s going to be tough to win a game when we shoot 36%.”

Unfortunately, for Penn State, those shooting woes continued Tuesday night. Once again, the blue and white shot 36% from the field. Though the Lady Lions shot 42% from three-point range, Penn State was just 10-of-31 when shooting regular field goals.

Relative success from distance

Despite the Lady Lions’ 18-point loss, Camden and Niya Beverley accounted for eight of Penn State’s 10 three-pointers. Not only did the duo combine for 34 of Penn State’s 56 points, but they made 60% of the blue and white’s field goals.

Outside of Camden and Beverley, the blue and white made eight field goals as a team. From three-point range, the pair of sharpshooters knocked down 8-of-14 attempts.

It was a particularly tough game for Makenna Marisa, as the point guard made just one of her 12 field goals. Her lone conversion came from behind the arc.

Lady Lions’ defense struggles with lapses

On Sunday, Penn State held Rutgers’ offense 18.1 points below its season average. Such was not the case on Tuesday night.

The Scarlet Knights dominated on defense, but perhaps more importantly, it returned to its typical offensive success.

Rutgers utilized a pair of 11-0 runs in the second half to put the game on ice. The largest lead the Scarlet Knights came in the fourth quarter when Penn State found itself down 72-47.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE