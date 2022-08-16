In her first year as a head coach in the WNBA, Penn State alumna Tanisha Wright won a major award.

Wright was named AP Coach of the Year, becoming the first former WNBA player to do so.

Atlanta, GA: Home of the @AP 𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙄𝙀 & 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍‼️ pic.twitter.com/cK1kfYYbYr — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 16, 2022

Wright averaged 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in four seasons as a Nittany Lion, while also taking home three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards.

After her departure from Happy Valley, she played the WNBA for 14 years before becoming an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces.

