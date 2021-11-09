Penn State earned its first win of the season in its opener against Long Island at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday.

The blue and white defeated LIU by a final score of 85-66 in what was a statement victory in a few different areas.

For starters, sophomore Ali Brigham made her presence known on both ends of the court in her Lady Lions debut as she scored 20 points, while adding in nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

As a team, the blue and white forced a total of 21 turnovers, while racking up 13 steals and blocking four shots.

The defense was stout throughout the entire game and even allowed the Lady Lions to hold onto their lead in the first half when, at moments, shots weren’t falling.

Penn State played a zone defense for essentially the entire game, as it stayed active in the passing lanes, tipping passes and keeping LIU from creating an efficient offense inside the 3-point arc.

The zone defense is a new one for the blue and white according to coach Carolyn Kieger and despite the challenges learning a new defense possess, she was happy with her team’s performance.

“Obviously, we're playing a different zone than what we've played in the past, so we are going to have to get used to who's playing the guards, who's playing the forwards and who's playing the center,” Kieger said. “But I thought our team did a great job of stepping in there and having each other's backs.”

Learning a new defense, especially a zone defense, takes exactly what Kieger talked about — having your teammates backs, and that is exactly what the Lady Lion’s did on Tuesday.

Five players for Penn State registered two or more steals in the game, displaying a standard of team defense that, if continued, could help the Lady Lions go a long way this season.

Kieger also discussed what allowed her team to be so effective in its new system on Tuesday.

“We're obviously longer this year, which allows us to get the passing lanes, and we got guards that create havoc up top and they like it,” Kieger said. “They like trying to create turnovers and steals. Our goal is going to be 12 steals every game, and we had 13 tonight and caused 21 turnovers.”

Twelve steals per game isn't the only goal Kieger has set for her defense on a nightly basis.

She also said she wants her squad to hold the other team to under 39% shooting from the field in every game, which it accomplished in its season opening victory. Long Island shot 38.5% on Tuesday.

Despite the team's strong defensive performance, Kieger still believes there is work to be done.

“I thought we were giving up too many casual open looks. I thought our centers weren't stepping up early enough and contesting enough shots,” Kieger said. “We really want to focus on that, play quicker in transition and get more opportunities in the open floor.”

Brigham agreed with her coach there is always room for improvement, stating she and the team are never content.

“I also think there's a lot to work on. I think coming out of this we need to have a good defensive practice. We need to work on rebounding. I think they got too many rebounds against us,” Brigham said. “I think that has to be a focus. We’re never satisfied.”

Long Island outrebounded Penn State 41-35, including 13 offensive rebounds. At times, it looked like the Lady Lions struggled to get out of their zone and find a body to box out.

However, the rebounds ended up playing no major factor in the outcome of the game, as the blue and white was still able to come away with a dominant victory.

