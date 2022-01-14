It was the first time in over a month that Penn State had competed on its home court at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions lost a tough one to Michigan by a score of 74-57 on Thursday night in their return home.

The team battled throughout much of the game; however, it was not enough in the end as Michigan pulled away en route to a 17-point victory.

The game was far more competitive than the final score would indicate, as the blue and white cut what was once a 22-point lead down to just 10 in the fourth quarter.

At that point, Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon took over the game, scoring and converting multiple big plays to carry her squad to victory.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger applauded Hillmon after the game and said she’s one of the best in the nation.

“She's got one of the best motors in the country. She doesn't stop. She pursues the ball relentlessly every single time,” Kieger said. “I think she had six points at half and ended up with 21. She shows juice, every possession and every minute of every game.”

Hillmon led all scorers in the contest and she received a major boost at the free throw line, where she made 7 of 8 free throws.

Despite their inability to stop Hillmon when it mattered most, it was a much-improved defensive performance for the Lady Lions.

Coming off a game where Penn State allowed a season high 106 points to Maryland, it was clear that the team’s defensive effort was back to standard Thursday night.

Postgame, Kieger said the team put in serious work on the defensive end in practice following the big loss to Maryland.

She joked it was clear the team hammered defensive preparation given the squad’s slow offensive night.

“Obviously, we did not have a very good defensive effort against Maryland,” Kieger said. “So for the last four days, we spent a lot of time on defense, which I think clearly showed up in our offense tonight.

“But I thought, collectively, we showed much better fight than when we did against Maryland, and that's something to build upon.”

Penn State junior guard Makenna Marisa echoed her coach’s statement and said the team knew it had to be better defensively.

“After the Maryland game, we knew we really needed to pick it up on defense,” Marisa said. “So I think for this game, we came out with more of a goal to be better defensively.”

However, Kieger remained optimistic about her team’s chances and looked at the Maryland game as to why.

“We only lost by three in the second half of Maryland. We showed spurts and we showed what we're capable of,” Kieger said. “It all comes back to that word consistency.”

The Lady Lions’ coach said she believes if her team can put it all together, it can compete in the Big Ten.

“We have to have that veteran leadership and we have to have that calm, cool presence Because we have enough pieces,” Kieger said. “We have enough pieces to make a run here in the Big 10, and we just got to keep fighting to get better every day with being consistent.”

