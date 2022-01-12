Basketball sinks into basket at Penn State women's basketball game against Youngstown State

A basketball sinks into the hoop following a successful basket by a member of the Penn State women's basketball team on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Penguins 78-58.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Another of Penn State's upcoming matchups will be available on the Big Ten Network as anounced on Wednesday.

The Lady Lions game against Michigan State will now be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network on Jan. 27, and their tipoff time against the Spartans was pushed to 8 p.m.

The blue and white were handily defeated last time out against then-No.10 Maryland, and things won't get any easier for coach Carolyn Kieger and company as they face No. 11 Michigan at home Thursday in a matchup that will also be featured on the Big Ten Network.

