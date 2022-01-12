Another of Penn State's upcoming matchups will be available on the Big Ten Network as anounced on Wednesday.

The Lady Lions game against Michigan State will now be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network on Jan. 27, and their tipoff time against the Spartans was pushed to 8 p.m.

Our home game vs. Michigan State, on January 27, has been selected to be broadcast on @BigTenNetwork! Tipoff time is now 8 p.m.

The blue and white were handily defeated last time out against then-No.10 Maryland, and things won't get any easier for coach Carolyn Kieger and company as they face No. 11 Michigan at home Thursday in a matchup that will also be featured on the Big Ten Network.

