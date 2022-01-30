Penn State lost a tough home matchup on Sunday as it fell to Maryland for its fourth straight loss.

The team battled late but was unable to complete the comeback, losing by a score of 82-71.

At one point, the Terrapins led by 19 points, their largest lead of the game, but the Lady Lions made it close in the fourth, cutting the lead to single digits.

Maryland held on for the victory, though, handing the blue and white its seventh loss in conference play this season.

The game marked Penn State’s seventh in a span of 17 days as a result of multiple postponements earlier in the season due to the coronavirus.

During that stretch, the Lady Lions went 2-5, while averaging 67.9 points per game and giving up 77.4 points per game.

To make matters worse, five of those seven games were played at the Bryce Jordan Center, where the Lady Lions had performed their best for the majority of the year.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said the team has no excuses, despite not having more than three full days of rest in between games since the team’s contest with Michigan on Jan. 16.

“We never make excuses and we never will. We get to play the game we love and we get to do it a lot,” Kieger said. “It's a good thing to be able to play the game that you love in front of your fans so we'll never complain about that.”

Kieger also found some positives to take away from her squad's loss on Sunday, with the team’s effort being the biggest one.

“First of all, I thought our team put in a much better effort today. And I think being only at the halfway mark of conference games gives us something to build upon,” Kieger said. “We outplayed them in that second half, we outscored them in the second half.

“I thought we paid attention to the details and had some tough battles that we won there. It’s absolutely something to build upon.”

Kieger was also happy with her team’s defensive communication as the game went on.

“I thought the communication in the second half was the best it's been in a while,” Kieger said. “They were trying to fix mistakes on the fly and help each other out which is a positive sign for us moving forward.”

Penn State’s defense did improve significantly throughout the game.

The team allowed 27 points in the first quarter, putting the Terrapins on pace to score over 100 early on.

In the second quarter, though, the team allowed 21 points, then just 16 in the third, followed by 18 in the fourth and final quarter.

The biggest miscue for the defense was its rebounding. The Lady Lions allowed the Terrapins to bring down 21 offensive rebounds, which led to 20 second-chance points.

Kieger broke down postgame how impactful those offensive rebounds really were.

“We have to be tough and can't give them second-chance points,” Kieger said. “I think they shot about 25 more shots than us and a lot of it had to do with those second-chance points and those offensive rebounds that really torched us down there.”

Penn State guard Kelly Jekot credited the Terrapins for picking up the win, saying people can always bank on them coming out and performing.

“I have to give credit to Maryland,” Jekot said. “They are a great team and we had high expectations for them to come out and perform.”

