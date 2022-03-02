An ugly season came to an ugly end on Wednesday for the Lady Lions in Indianapolis.

Rutgers beat Penn State, 75-50, in a game that kicked off the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

It was an rough start, with both teams struggling to score. Rutgers was able to capitalize on some early rebounds to establish an early lead.

The Lady Lions responded in the second quarter, as they heated up from the field, including going on a 8-0 run that featured back-to-back 3-pointers to take a lead.

Penn State went into the half down six while shooting 25.8% from the field, well below the Scarlet Knights’ 44.4%.

Rutgers came out of the locker room firing, opening the half on a 12-2 run. From that moment, Penn State couldn’t conjure up anything to threaten the Scarlet Knights’ lead.

Rutgers continued to extend its lead to close out the third and open the fourth as it left Penn State still searching for its first conference tournament win since 2018.

Rutgers makes the most of extra possessions

Defensive rebounding has been an issue for Penn State all year, with the Nittany Lions ranking second to last in the Big Ten. The case remained the same on Wednesday.

It wasn’t just rebounds, but Penn State struggled with fouls as well. On a couple of occasions, the Lady Lions managed to stop Rutgers, only to commit a floor foul, giving the Scarlet Knights another chance.

On another occasion, Rutgers missed its second free throw, only to grab its own rebound and kick it out for a triple, giving the Scarlet Knights a reverse four-point play.

Penn State won the turnover battle and found some success in transition in the first quarter, but the Lady Lions didn’t create enough off of turnovers as the game progressed.

Penn State abysmal from deep

Penn State simply could not hit shots. It started with the Lady Lions missing their first eight from deep. At one point, Penn State was a bleak 3-for-20 from behind the arc.

The Nittany Lions have been one of the Big Ten’s least efficient 3-point shooting teams throughout the season despite averaging 6.6 made per game.

Makenna Marisa, who’s been the Lady Lions most prolific shooter, didn’t make a single 3-point field goal all game and struggled from the field, going just 5-for-19.

Coming into Wednesday, Rutgers was dead last in the conference in 3-point percentage. While 3-point shooting wasn’t an advantage for the Scarlet Knights, they demonstrated a better shot selection than the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers defense pushes to victory

Perhaps the biggest storyline entering the contest was Rutgers' top scoring defense in the Big Ten facing Penn State’s defense, who sat last in the Big Ten in scoring defense.

Penn State, middle of the pack when it comes to scoring offense on the year, could not overcome that deficiency.

The Lady Lions fell well short of their 71.3 season average in points per game, looking discombobulated for much of the game.

To make matters worse, a Rutgers offense that struggled for much of the year showed up, scoring 17 more than their season average of 58.

