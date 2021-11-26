Penn State women's basketball battles for win in tournament opener over St. John's

Penn State got back in the win column on Friday.

The Lady Lions defeated St. John’s in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase by a score of 80-75.

With the victory, the blue and white advanced to the second round in Estero, Florida, to take on No. 13 Iowa State.

The first half was far from clinical on either side.

Both teams struggled shooting the ball at times and combined for 22 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of the game.

St. John’s took a 39-33 lead into the half as it held Penn State to just nine points in the second quarter to gain the lead.

The difference in the first half was the Red Storm’s ability to shoot from deep while limiting the Lady Lions to tough shots from 3-point range.

Penn State was just 3-11 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half compared to St. John’s 8-20.

An 13-0 run in the third quarter helped to give the Lady Lions a 57-51 lead entering the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was a tight contest, with both teams taking turns regaining the lead.

Penn State ended up being the more effective squad down the stretch, earning the win.

Lack of offensive production

So far, junior guard Makenna Marisa has led the way offensively for Penn State, averaging 24.5 points per game entering Friday’s matchup with the Red Storm.

Yet, outside of Marisa, the Lady Lions have not received much scoring from elsewhere on the court.

After scoring over 20 points in her first two games, sophomore forward Ali Brigham looked like she could fill a huge void for the Lady Lions.

Brigham has slowed since her hot start scoring less than ten points in the team’s last two games against Delaware State and Clemson.

Although Brigham scored 19 points in Friday’s win, there was little to no production from the rest of the squad, until late.

The duo combined for all 23 of the team’s points in the third quarter.

Defense locks in

Penn State’s defense took control of the game in the third quarter.

The defense’s ability to force turnovers, deflect passes and get hands in faces propelled the team to a 13-0 run that got the Lady Lions back in the lead.

At one point in the third quarter, the blue and white held St. John’s to just one of its previous ten shots from the field.

Penn State also forced four turnovers in the third quarter to help its cause.

The biggest game changer for the Lady Lions was their ability to stop the Red Storm from getting off quality shots.

St. John’s field-goal percentage dropped significantly in the third, mainly as a result of the defensive pressure applied by Penn State.

Penn State wins it late

After failing to close out the game in the final minutes against Clemson, it seemed as if the blue and white had learned a thing or two.

The Lady Lions lost their lead early in the fourth, but the team remained calm and stayed focused to take home the win.

Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus scored all of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help carry the team to victory.

Brigham chipped in four fourth quarter points, while sophomore guard Maddie Burke also knocked down a clutch 3-pointer.

Despite not receiving much contribution from its offensive leader, Marisa, in the fourth quarter, the team rallied its way to the win.

