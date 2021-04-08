Women's Basketball vs. Rider, McDaniel (5) and Coach Boggess
Buy Now

Assistant Coach Boggess leads McDaniel (5) back to the bench after a foul was called against her during the game against Rider University on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions fell to the Rider Broncs 78-70.

 Briana San Diego

Penn State assistant coach Ginny Boggess has announced she will be leaving the program to take a head coaching job at Monmouth.

Boggess had worked as an assistant coach under current head coach Carolyn Kieger. She served as an assistant under Kieger at Marquette before accompanying Kieger to hold the same position at Penn State.

Boggess worked as the head recruiting coordinator for the Lady Lions and primarily coached the team's guards.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags