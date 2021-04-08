Penn State assistant coach Ginny Boggess has announced she will be leaving the program to take a head coaching job at Monmouth.

Boggess had worked as an assistant coach under current head coach Carolyn Kieger. She served as an assistant under Kieger at Marquette before accompanying Kieger to hold the same position at Penn State.

Boggess worked as the head recruiting coordinator for the Lady Lions and primarily coached the team's guards.

