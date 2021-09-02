Penn State will play 11 non-conference games this season. Five of these games will be home, four will be away and two are determined yet.
The first non-conference game will be Nov. 9 against Long Island University.
Excited to announce our non-conference schedule for the upcoming season!Read more about our non-conference matchups here>>>https://t.co/pMkYDrFEwA#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/2x2JAJk2pg— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) September 2, 2021
The Nittany Lions will take on St. John's for the first time in program history to open a three-day tournament.
Finishing off the season, the blue and white will play on its own court against Towson on Dec. 22.
