Penn State Women's Basketball vs Rutgers (23)

Guard Shay Hagans (23) attempts to dribble around Rutgers’ Diamond Johnson during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions lost to the Scarlet Knight 60-55.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State will play 11 non-conference games this season. Five of these games will be home, four will be away and two are determined yet.

The first non-conference game will be Nov. 9 against Long Island University.

The Nittany Lions will take on St. John's for the first time in program history to open a three-day tournament.

Finishing off the season, the blue and white will play on its own court against Towson on Dec. 22.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags