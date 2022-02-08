Penn State’s matchup on Feb. 27 against Minnesota will now tip off at a new time.
The game, which is the Lady Lions’ regular-season finale, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Additionally, the contest will be broadcasted live on BIG+.
Later, the men’s team takes on Nebraska, beginning at 7 p.m.
