Penn State’s matchup on Feb. 27 against Minnesota will now tip off at a new time.

The game, which is the Lady Lions’ regular-season finale, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Additionally, the contest will be broadcasted live on BIG+.

Later, the men’s team takes on Nebraska, beginning at 7 p.m.

