The middle game of Penn State’s three-game home stand will have a time change to its tip-off time.

The Lady Lions’ matchup against the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday has been moved to a 7 p.m. start time.

🚨Game Time Update🚨Our home game vs. Michigan State on Thursday, Jan. 27 has been changed to a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Lady Lions matchup will be broadcasted on B1G+.

