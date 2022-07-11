On Monday, Penn State released its opponent for the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗱Virginia comes to the BJC Wednesday, Nov. 3⃣0⃣ for the ACC/@B1Gwbball Challenge!🔗: https://t.co/RTv4XHMLqa#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/ebQI2TbRxA— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) July 11, 2022
The Lady Lions are slated to host Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 30.
The game will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools — and the first since Penn State defeated the Cavaliers in 1999.
The blue and white lost in last year's challenge to Boston College by a score of 86-69, as the Big Ten dropped 10 of the 14 games.
