On Monday, Penn State released its opponent for the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge.

The Lady Lions are slated to host Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 30.

The game will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools — and the first since Penn State defeated the Cavaliers in 1999.

The blue and white lost in last year's challenge to Boston College by a score of 86-69, as the Big Ten dropped 10 of the 14 games.

