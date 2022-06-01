Penn State is adding add two experienced players to its 2022-23 squad.

The Lady Lions signed two three-year players in Oregon forward Chanaya Pinto and East Carolina guard Taniyah Thompson on Wednesday.

Pinto played 30 games last season for the Ducks. In those games, she shot an efficient 47% from the field in 11.4 minutes a game.

Meanwhile, Thompson, a 2021-22 All-AAC first-team selection, averaged 18.5 points per game last season and left the Pirates with 1,189 career points.

