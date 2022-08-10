Penn State recently released its long-awaited nonconference schedule.

The schedule features three games against Power Five opponents who sport rookie coaches this year, including Syracuse on Nov. 21, Virginia on Nov. 30 and West Virginia on Dec. 11.

The Nittany Lions' schedule also features a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Daytona Beach Invitational — the weekend following Thanksgiving.

The only true road game the team has slated for nonconference play comes against Drexel on Dec. 18.

The team kick off its season on Nov. 9 when it plays Norfolk State in Happy Valley. The Big Ten has yet to release dates for conference matchups.

