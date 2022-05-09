Penn State announced it will be adding three new members to its staff Monday.

Terri Williams, Maggie Lucas and Sharnee Zoll-Norman make up the blue white's new coaching trio.

Three great additions to our Lady Lion staff!!! Get to know our new family members!📰 https://t.co/r1zITmppSN#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/0QSIZ1LOSU — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) May 9, 2022

Williams, who previously served as the head coach for Georgetown and Auburn, will join the staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Lucas will return to Penn State to serve the team as the new Director of Player Development.

The last addition is incoming assistant coach Zoll-Norman, who spent the last three seasons at Rhode Island in the same role.

Both Williams and Lucas played four years for the Lady Lions, while Zoll-Norman played collegiately for UVA.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE