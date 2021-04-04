Coach Carolyn Kieger signals to team
Coach Carolyn Kieger signals to her team during the NCAA women's basketball game against Purdue Boilermakers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Lady Lions lost 91-87.

 Josie Chen

Penn State has received two additions to the program.

Paulina Paris, a guard out of Saddle River Day High School in New Jersey, announced her commitment on her Twitter page.

Along with Paris, former George Washington center Ali Brigham announced her intention to transfer to Penn State.

The addition of this pair of players marks the second and third newcomers for coach Carolyn Kieger’s Lady Lions this offseason. Former Notre Dame guard Alli Campbell joined the program from the transfer portal in March.

Paris averaged 24.4 points per game last season in high school, along with 3.2 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game. She also managed to secure 32 steals for the Eagles.

Brigham appeared in every game for the Colonials, leading the team with 11.9 points per game and 50.4% shooting. She was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team in 2021 and was a force in conference play by scoring at least 10 points in 10 conference games.

