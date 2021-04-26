Penn State added some more experience to its coaching staff Monday with the addition of former LSU assistant coach Aaron Kallhoff.
Kallhoff brings 18 years of coaching experience to the program, which includes stints as an assistant at LSU and TCU.
He has specialized in coaching post players throughout his coaching career and will look to serve in a similar role working under head coach Carolyn Kieger.
