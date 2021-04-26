Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Nyam Thorton
Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Lady Lions guard Nyam Thorton (0) in the last quarter during the NCAA women’s basketball game against Purdue Boilermakers at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lady Lions loses 87-91.

 Josie Chen

Penn State added some more experience to its coaching staff Monday with the addition of former LSU assistant coach Aaron Kallhoff.

Kallhoff brings 18 years of coaching experience to the program, which includes stints as an assistant at LSU and TCU.

He has specialized in coaching post players throughout his coaching career and will look to serve in a similar role working under head coach Carolyn Kieger.

