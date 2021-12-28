Penn State women's basketball 2nd consecutive game postponed due to coronavirus

Penn State’s elongated break between games will continue for even longer.
The Lady Lions’ Jan. 3 trip to Ohio State has been postponed as a result of positive coronavirus results within their program.
Our game at Ohio State on Monday, Jan. 3 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Lady Lion basketball program. More:https://t.co/7LkvylDxTv— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 28, 2021
The blue and white was last in action Dec. 18 when it traveled to Pittsburgh for a 68-60 victory over Duquesne.
Since then, a Dec. 22 non-conference bout with Towson has been canceled and a Dec. 30 Big Ten battle against Iowa was postponed.
Due to the postponement, the next game on Penn State’s schedule is Jan. 6 against Maryland in College Park.
