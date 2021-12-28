You are the owner of this article.
Penn State women's basketball 2nd consecutive game postponed due to coronavirus

Women's basketball vs. Indiana, Coach Kieger

Lady Lions Head Coach Carolyn Kieger looks toward the play during the women’s basketball game against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 23, 2020. The No. 17/24 Hoosiers defeated the Lady Lions, 76-60.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State’s elongated break between games will continue for even longer.

The Lady Lions’ Jan. 3 trip to Ohio State has been postponed as a result of positive coronavirus results within their program.

The blue and white was last in action Dec. 18 when it traveled to Pittsburgh for a 68-60 victory over Duquesne.

Since then, a Dec. 22 non-conference bout with Towson has been canceled and a Dec. 30 Big Ten battle against Iowa was postponed.

Due to the postponement, the next game on Penn State’s schedule is Jan. 6 against Maryland in College Park.

