Penn State women's basketball 2nd consecutive game postponed due to coronavirus

Penn State’s elongated break between games will continue for even longer.

The Lady Lions’ Jan. 3 trip to Ohio State has been postponed as a result of positive coronavirus results within their program.

The blue and white was last in action Dec. 18 when it traveled to Pittsburgh for a 68-60 victory over Duquesne.

Since then, a Dec. 22 non-conference bout with Towson has been canceled and a Dec. 30 Big Ten battle against Iowa was postponed.

Due to the postponement, the next game on Penn State’s schedule is Jan. 6 against Maryland in College Park.

