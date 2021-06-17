Penn State Women's Basketball vs Ohio (group)

The Lady Lions gather together during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions defeated the Buckeyes 69-67.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State team will be playing 18 games within the Big Ten during the 2021-2022 Season.

For their Home schedule, the Lady Lions will face Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.

For the away slate, the team matches up against Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State and Indiana.

Penn State will additionally have home-and-away matchups with Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern, Maryland and Nebraska.

