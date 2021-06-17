Penn State team will be playing 18 games within the Big Ten during the 2021-2022 Season.
For their Home schedule, the Lady Lions will face Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.
Big Ten matchups have been announced!
For the away slate, the team matches up against Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State and Indiana.
Penn State will additionally have home-and-away matchups with Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern, Maryland and Nebraska.
