Streaks are meant to be broken.

Penn State snapped its eight game losing streak with a 83-76 home victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

The Lady Lions entered the game winless in the month of February. However the team wouldn’t walk away in defeat this time around.

Entering the fourth quarter, the blue and white found itself down by nine points.

At the 7:37 mark of the final period, Nebraska took a 68-55 lead.

Less than a minute and a half later, Penn State junior guard Shay Hagans converted her second and-one of the quarter to give Penn State a 70-68 lead.

A 12-0 run, propelled by Hagans, junior forward Anna Camden and redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus, gave the Lady Lions the lead with six minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by Camden kicked off the run, and Hagans finished it with an and-one.

Penn State felt the momentum shifting in its favor according to senior guard Kelly Jekot, and would lead the rest of the way.

“We definitely felt the momentum shift,” Jekot said. “I think it was after the and-one layups, when I was like, ‘Okay, here we go, I can definitely feel it coming.’”

Jekot also made some huge shots down the stretch, with the biggest one being a dagger 3-pointer to push the Lady Lions’ lead to seven with just over 30 seconds remaining.

Another big moment, which is symbolic of the tough stretch the Lady Lions have endured of late, came following a missed layup by fifth-year senior guard Niya Beverley late in the third quarter.

Beverley missed a wide open layup in transition and was visibly frustrated. The next possession, before Penn State inbounded the ball, Coach Carolyn Kieger gave Beverley a pat and some words of encouragement.

Beverley would go on to make some huge plays for the Lady Lions in their fourth quarter comeback, including a 3-pointer to give Penn State the lead after Nebraska tied the game at 70.

“I was just like, ‘hey, keep shooting, keep your head up, make a big play, get a big stop,’” Kieger said to Beverley after the missed layup.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa said Kieger and the rest of the team is always preaching to focus on the next play.

“That's the only mindset you can have,” Marisa said. “Everyone misses layups, everyone misses shots, so you just move on to the next one. Move on to the next 200 feet. That's what we say is the next 200 feet, get the next steal or get the next bucket.”

As to what caused the Lady Lions’ big comeback, Kieger offered an answer.

“It was our defense, we turned it up and our press created a lot of offensive opportunities for us, and we got some good rebounds and some run outs,” Kieger said. “Our team loves to run and we love to play fast. When we're able to do that, I think it gets our juice and our energy flowing — then we feed off each other.”

According to Kieger, the team continued to show up to practice focused and ready to put in work, despite the work not converting to wins on the court.

Kieger said after Penn State’s win, this is simply a part of life.

“That's part of the process of growth, right? When you're trying to take a program to the next level, it's not going to happen overnight. Success happens only after failure,” Kieger said. “Things aren't always gonna go your way, you're not always gonna perform the way you want.

“But you got to keep fighting, you got to keep battling and gotta keep crawling, grinding, whatever it takes — one step at a time.”

