As the regular season came to an unceremonious end on Senior Night for Penn State, the team now sets its sights on the Big Ten Tournament.

After winning two straight games against Nebraska and Michigan State, it seemed as if the blue and white might be putting it all together just in time to be a dark horse in the conference tournament.

Closing out the year with a 94-83 loss to Minnesota, however, the Lady Lions fell in the conference rankings and won’t enter the postseason with much momentum.

The blue and white’s 5-13 conference record placed the team with the No. 12 seed in the tournament and a matchup with a familiar opponent.

Penn State and Rutgers will match up for the third time this year in the first round on Wednesday.

The first two meetings between the teams have yielded close outcomes, with each team picking up a win on its home court.

The Dec. 9 contest saw Penn State pick up its first conference win of the season, 52-48, at the Bryce Jordan Center.

On Feb. 13, the two teams played in a higher-scoring contest, as Rutgers picked up the win, 71-62.

Penn State’s home victory represented a pattern throughout the year, as the team won far more games at home than it did on the road. Of the Lady Lions’ 11 wins, seven came at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Since Penn State is the higher seed, it will technically be the home team. However, all Big Ten Tournament games will be played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In terms of scoring, Rutgers doesn't necessarily have a Caitlin Clark or Makenna Marisa of its own.

Rutgers’ highest scorer is graduate forward Osh Brown, who averages 10.6 points per game.

Behind Brown are numerous players averaging anywhere from four to eight points, showing the Scarlet Knights are far more likely to win with a team performance than an individual one.

In Penn State’s win over Rutgers, the Lady Lions held the Scarlet Knights to just 48 points.

The blue and white forced 22 turnovers and didn't allow a single Rutgers player to score more than 12 points. The Scarlet Knights also made just two 3-pointers in the contest.

The opposite was true in Rutgers’ win.

In the teams’ Feb. 13 matchup, Rutgers broke out offensively. Brown and senior guard Lasha Petree scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, propelling the Scarlet Knights to victory.

The team as a whole made nine 3-pointers this time around and committed six less turnovers.

Rutgers ended its season in a different fashion compared to Penn State, pulling out a 10-point win against a struggling Illinois squad.

En route to its victory, Rutgers efficiently shot the ball from 3-point range, making five of 12 attempts, and it turned the ball over 14 times.

A key to victory for Penn State is going to be disrupting the rhythm of Rutgers’ offense while limiting its open looks from 3-point range.

Offensively, a major factor for the Lady Lions to earn the victory will be something they’ve struggled to do all season: get contributions around Marisa.

In Penn State’s win over Rutgers, two other Lady Lions scored in double figures besides Marisa.

If Marisa can continue her strong season, and other members of the blue and white can offer help, it will go a long way toward advancing to the second round.

Should the Lady Lions pick up the win, they’ll match up with fifth-seeded Indiana on Thursday.

