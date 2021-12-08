Penn State women’s basketball to host pair of contests in quest to snap 4-game skid

Following a brutal start to the week, Penn State is headed back to the Bryce Jordan Center for a much-needed, two-game homestand.

Now 4-5 on the young season, the Lady Lions suffered their worst loss to date against No. 10 Indiana in Bloomington — getting trounced, 70-40.

The game became a blowout during the second quarter where the Hoosiers outscored the Lady Lions 19-8 and never looked back.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa proved to be the lone bright spot for Penn State as she finished the night with 21 points, which led both teams, to go along with five rebounds.

Marisa boosted her scoring average to 21.3 points per game so far on the year, playing in all but two minutes during the Indiana game, which was one minute away from her season high.

The matchup with the Hoosiers was the first Big Ten matchup of the season for the Lady Lions, and conference play is set to continue for the blue and white on Thursday.

Following six straight games away from home that saw Penn State finish with a 1-5 record, the blue and white will look to get back on track when it welcomes Rutgers to town.

The matchup against Rutgers will start a two-game home stretch for Penn State, and the game will be the Lady Lions’ first of two looks at this year's Scarlet Knights squad.

Similar to the Lady Lions, Rutgers enters the game with a 4-6 record and finds itself on a five-game losing streak.

Offensively, the Scarlet Knights have struggled to put points on the board during their losing streak, as they have only scored more than 60 points once, which came during the team’s first game of the 2021 Paradise Jam.

No players average in double-figure points for the Scarlet Knights, with the closest being Missouri transfer Shug Dickson, who is averaging 9.4 points per game during her graduate season.

Dickson is coming off a team-high 18 points during Rutgers’ last loss against Maryland on Sunday.

The Lady Lions have only defeated the Scarlet Knights once in 12 attempts, with the lone win coming back in January 2018 as Penn State won 70-67 on its home court.

Since then, the Lady Lions have lost six straight against the Scarlet Knights, including a 33-point loss in February 2020 in New Brunswick.

Following the Rutgers game, the blue and white will stay in Happy Valley as it welcomes a nonconference opponent in Youngstown State on Sunday.

The Penguins are a perfect 7-0 on the season thus far and will face one more opponent in Canisius on Wednesday before making the trip to State College to cap off their quick two-game road trip.

Lilly Ritz has had a phenomenal start to the season for the Penguins, as she leads the team in points per game with 18.4.

The senior forward has also posted three straight games with 20 or more points and two double-doubles this season.

Despite Ritz missing the team’s last two games, the Penguins have kept on winning with stellar defense and 3-point shooting.

The Lady Lions are undefeated against Youngstown State with a 2-0 record — although it has been a while since the two schools squared off.

Prior to the 2015 contest, the only other affair was in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament where Penn State made a run all the way to the Final Four.

Though it may not be easy for the Lady Lions, they will look to get things going in the right direction against two quality foes.

